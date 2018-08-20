Ms. Nora Virginia “Jenny” Smith, age 82, of Silver Creek, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Smith was born in Floyd County, Ga. on January 15, 1936, daughter of the late Frank and Alazona Ratledge Allen. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Lowrey, Martha Shelton, and Barbara Mobbs, and by three brothers, Richard Allen, Clyde Allen, and an infant brother. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years with Golden Living Center in Rome. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Ray Shiflett, Silver Creek; three stepdaughters, Vickie Wells (James), Silver Creek, Paula Cothran, Yorkville, and Angie Hindmon, Silver Creek; two sisters, Bobbiette Holden (Walter), Rome, and Katie Jones, Rome; a brother, Sidney Allen (Mary Lou), Rome; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her nephew, the Rev. Greg Allen, officiating. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens in Cedartown.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.