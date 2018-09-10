Ms. Nobie Boozer Wright, age 102, of Summerville, Ga., passed away Saturday morning, September 8, 2018, in Oakview Nursing Home in Summerville.
Ms. Wright was born in Jackson County, Ala., on July 9, 1916, daughter of the late James Peter Boozer and the late Sarah Jane Myrick Boozer. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Wright Atkins; by three grandchildren, Karen Bruce Durden, Marty Kemp, and Brendan Wright; by two sisters, Goldie McSpadden and Louise Griggs; and by two brothers, Alvin and Dock Boozer.
Ms. Wright was employed with Montgomery Hosiery Mill and at the hospital in Summerville for several years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Ft. Payne, Ala.
Survivors include two daughters, Sarah Wright Nelson (Johnny), Mentone, Ala., and Brenda Wright, Acworth, Ga.; two sons, Bill Wright, Kingman, Ariz., and Charles Wright (Pat), Ft. Payne, Ala.; 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 46 great, great grandchildren, one great, great, great grandchild, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Her grandson-in-law, Barry Henderson, and Brother Michael Scroggins will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.
