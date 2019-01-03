Nixon Garrard "Nicky" Sharp, age 54, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at a Cedartown hospital.
Mr. Sharp was born in Rome, Georgia, on March 20, 1964, son of John Grady Sharp and Myra Joan Whitlock Sharp. He was a member of the North Rome Church of God. Mr. Sharp worked for a number of years for CEDARSTREAM in Cedartown. He was very athletic and loved golfing and all sports.
Survivors include his wife, Sherie Callihan Sharp; four children, Stevie Rheanna Mylius (Blake), Rome, John Dillon Sharp (Jessica), Rome, Corey Wesson (Anna), Buchanan, and Dylan Wesson (Katie), Fayetteville, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Maddox Sharp, Brookelyn, Justin, Aniston, Kaylan, Waylan, Hayden, and Adalyn Wesson; his parents, Grady & Joan Sharp, Rome; a brother, Gregory Kyle Sharp, Rome; a sister, Kaycie Temples (Brian), Rome; six nephews, Trenton, Ethan, & Seth (Shannon) Temples, Devin and Collin Callihan, Toby Griffin; a niece, Alexis Callihan; three great nieces and nephews, Sophia, Ronan, & Aria Temples; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chuck & Jeanette Callihan, Buchanan.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Vines and Pastor Terry Addis officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and include: active: Kyle & Dillon Sharp, Devin & Collin Callihan, and Chris & Scott Whitlock; honorary: Harold & Wendell Crowder, Lee Jones, Terry & Gary Daniels, Stacy Elliott, Brian Adams, and Joey Cross.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.