Nina Wood Smith passed away on December 21st, 2018 at St. Johns Living Center in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the age of 85. Nina was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Rae Smith in January of 1990. They were married on January 2, 1951. She was also preceded in death by her parents Lucille Hammond Wood and Gordon Earl Wood of the Lindale community; her brother Edward Earl Wood, her sister Colleen Freeman Self and sister Nancy Smith Freer. She is survived by her sister Remola Green also of the Lindale Community. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Smith Sledge and husband Kenneth Sledge of Panama City Beach, Florida; her daughter Jenny Espenoza and son Todd R.
Smith and his wife Barbara Strickland Smith of Jackson Hole Wyoming. Nina is also survived by her grandchildren Shayne Sledge and Shonda Sledge Sims of Rome Georgia; Megan Smith and Grant Smith and Jimmie Espenoza all of Jackson Hole Wyoming and Benji Espenoza of Denver Colorado; her great grandchildren Madison Sledge Ambrosetti of Soddy Daisy Tennessee, Kelsey and Kendall Sledge, Braxton and Briley Sims all of Rome Georgia; Emrie and Eden Smith of Jackson Hole Wyoming; one great grandchild Madeline Ambrosetti of Soddy Daisy Tennessee.
Nina moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Rome, Georgia, following her husband’s death. In Jackson Hole she worked at A Stitch In Time where she was an avid quilter.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
