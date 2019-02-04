Nicky Leon Morrison, "Nick," age 63, went home to be with Jesus February 2, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer.
Nick was the beloved son of the late Russell Leon and Clara Faye Brown Morrison. Surviving him are sisters, Cheryl Fountain (Rocky), of Rome, Donna Stanley (Bryan), of Chatsworth, and Lisa Reynolds, of Rome. Nick had four nephews, Adam, Charlie, Joseph, and Joshua, and one niece, Emily.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Renaissance Marquis, who loved and cared for Nick these last 13 years. They are also thankful for Floyd Medical Center, Rome Rehab, and the wonderful team at Heyman Hospice.
Nick will be greatly missed, but is now at peace and whole again.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Shaklin-Attaway Post No. 5 Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga.
Pallbearers include Charlie Stanley, Adam Reynolds, Josh Reynolds, Joseph Fountain, and Brandon Williams.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home ahs charge of arrangements.