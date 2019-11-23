Mr. Charles Allen "Chuck" Nichols, age 68, of Armuchee, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Nichols was born in Rome, GA on March 5, 1951, son of the late George Nichols and the late Mary Gussie Smith Nichols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Byers Nichols, and by his sisters, Nancy Nichols, Martha Smith, Effie Nichols, and Nona Nichols. Mr. Nichols was employed with Mohawk Industries as a receiving clerk and was a member of the City of Faith Christian Church in Chattanooga. He fought the good fight, good and faithful servant. Survivors include his son, Walter Wayne Hardegree, Armuchee; step-son, Joel Byers, Adairsville; brother, George Clinton Nichols, Rome; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Pastor Undra C. Finley will officiate. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12:00 pm until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Nov 25
Funeral Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Nov 25
Interment
Monday, November 25, 2019
12:00AM
Morning View Cemetery
Highway 53 East
Rome, GA 30161
