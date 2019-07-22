Mr. Joel McCarroll Newsum, age 55, of Rome, Ga., passed away at his residenceon Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Mr. Newsum was born in Gainesville, Ga., on December 7, 1963, son of the late James David Newsum Sr. and the late Mary Colleen Hinton Newsum. Joel graduated from East Rome High School and then served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years. He joined South Rome United Methodist Church at an early age. Joel loved his Dodge muscle cars and was a member of Excalibur Car Club since the 1980s. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Daniel Newsum. Joel is survived by his brothers and sister, James David Newsum Jr. (Bernadine), Surprise, Ariz.; Jennifer Bilby (Edward F.), Moore, S.C.; Jan Keller Newsum (Rachel), Texas; and Jeremy John Newsum (Stephanie), Cleveland, Ga.; 10 nieces and one nephew. In accordance with Joel's wishes, he was cremated. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery with friends sharing. The American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard will present military honors. In lieu of flowers, Joel's family respectfully requests donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or at npcf.us. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.