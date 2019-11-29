Mr. Bobby Lee Newberry, age 63, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Newberry was born in Rome, GA on May 27, 1956, son of the former Stella Louise Carter and the late Bobby Gene Newberry. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Chandler "J. C." Newberry. Prior to his illness, he was employed as a truck driver with Roehl Transportation. He was of the Southern Baptist faith. Survivors include his daughter, Angela Sunshine Newberry, Rome; his son, John Newberry (Jaime), Villa Rica; 3 grandchildren, Malorie Tillery, Savannah Newberry, and Hannah Newberry; a great granddaughter, Audrie Tillery; his mother, Stella Louise Hicks, Cedar Bluff, AL; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his cousin, the Rev. Ronnie Newberry, officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm and include: Ray Chappell, Mike Baxter, Donnie Wilson, Josh Williams, Billy Edgeworth, and Ralph Bowers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Newberry, Bobby
Service information
Nov 30
Visitation
Saturday, November 30, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
Dec 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 1, 2019
3:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
Dec 1
Interment
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Rome Memorial Park
