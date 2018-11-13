Nellie Virginia Fulton Johnson, of Rome, passed away November 12, 2018. She was born July 3, 1936, in Rome, Georgia. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, John David Fulton and Rose Estelle Stegall Fulton; siblings, Johnny Fulton and Shirley Fulton. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jimmie Johnson Jr.; three children, Sammie Johnson (Melissa), Rome, Pam Smith, Rome, Tammie Carver (Steve), Silver Creek; seven grandchildren, Chad Carver (Michelle), Rome; Jamie Smith, Chicago, Ill.; Bradley Carver (Connie), Silver Creek; Matt Johnson, Rome; Cheyenne Ledford (Richard), Columbus, Ga.; Blake Oliver, Cedartown; Jason Johnson, Rome; Josh Johnson, Rome; great grandchildren, Zander Carver, Rome, Sidney Carver, Rome, Cooper Carver, Silver Creek, Makennly Ledford, Columbus, Ga.; several nieces and nephews also survive Mrs. Johnson. Mrs. Johnson was retired and was a homemaker for the past several years. She previously worked for Enloe Drug Store for 18 years. Mrs. Johnson kept children in her home for several years. Mrs. Johnson was very involved in her children's school over the years and held a special place in her heart for Elm Street Elementary School. She was of the Christian faith. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Daniel's Funeral Home on November 14, 2018, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date. Daniel's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.