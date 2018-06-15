Nelda Ecker Wright, 95, of Rome, Ga., passed away on at a local nursing home on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Nelda was born in Smith Center, Kansas, on March 24, 1923, daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Ecker. She married Frank H. Wright in December of 1941.
Nelda Wright worked as a legal secretary for many years. She loved to sing, dance, cook, and do crafts such as knitting and cross-stitching. Nelda loved her church, First United Methodist Church of Rome, and her Sunday School class.
In addition to her parents, Nelda Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wright; her daughter, Peggy Judd; her sister, Velma Toles, of Rome, Ga.; and other siblings in Texas and Kansas.
Survivors include her grandson, Michael Judd, of South Carolina, along with two great grandchildren; her nieces, Virginia Faile, of Rome, Carolyn Watters, of Carrolton, and “special” niece, Marsha Dempsey, of Rome.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Gazebo with her pastor, Dr. Robert Brown, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 202 East Third Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Winthrop Manor Nursing Home!
