Nelda Ecker Wright, age 95, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Nelda was born in Smith Center, Kansas, on March 24, 1923, daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Ecker. She married Frank H. Wright in December of 1941.
Nelda Wright worked as a legal secretary for many years. She loved to sing, dance, cook, and do crafts such as knitting and cross-stitching. Nelda loved her church, First United Methodist Church of Rome, and her Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, Nelda Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wright; her daughter, Peggy Judd; her sister, Velma Toles of Rome, Ga.; and other siblings in Texas and Kansas.
Survivors include her grandson; Michael Judd of South Carolina along with two great-grandchildren; her nieces, Virginia Faile of Rome, Carolyn Watters of Carrolton, and “special” niece, Marsha Dempsey of Rome.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Gazebo with her Pastor Dr. Robert Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Winthrop Manor Nursing Home!
