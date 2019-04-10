Neil Allen Sanders, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Born in Rome on June 18, 1953, he was the son of E.C. and Hazel Waits Sanders of Rockmart. He was preceded in death by a brother, Phil Sanders, of Winterville, and his parents.
Neil was the youngest in a family of five siblings. He is survived by brothers Jack Sanders, of Alexandria, Virginia; Wayne Sanders, of Rockmart; sister, Eleanor Sanders Dixon, of Marietta; and a large extended family.
He graduated from Rockmart High School in 1971 and earned an undergraduate degree in English at West Georgia University. Early in his career, Neil was editor of the family newspaper, the Rockmart Journal. He later joined Daniel's Funeral Home, where he remained for more than 35 years, eventually becoming president. During those years, he was a beloved personal source of comfort for many bereaved Rome families. Known to many by his email name, "piano man," Neil was a talented and popular pianist who provided music at civic events, parties, and weddings, as well as funerals. He served as an organist at various churches including St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rome.
The family wishes to thank Neil's many friends and especially his caregivers for their compassionate support and prayers during his long battle with cancer.
At Neil's request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church music department.
A memorial Mass in honor of Neil will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 North Broad Street, Rome, Ga., 30161. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. A private graveside service will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockmart.