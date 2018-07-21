Mr. Nathan Adler, age 91, of Rome, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Adler was born of the Jewish faith in New York, NY, son of the late Meyer Adler and the late Ghenya Horowitz Adler. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Albert Adler, Louie Adler, Richard Adler, and an infant brother. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II.
Mr. Adler received his Bachelor’s Degree from Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. He received his Master’s Degree from University of Illinois. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a high school teacher at Mayfair High School in Belflower, CA, where he taught English and Theater. An accomplished actor in theater and on screen, he was best known for his role as Dr. Fromm in the television series “Little House on the Prairie.” He was a regular Op-Ed writer for the Rome News-Tribune for three decades, producing columns both intensely humane and often controversial. Mr. Adler was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, Equity, and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artist.
Survivors include his wife, the former Susan Bruggeman, to whom he was married on November 17, 1979; a daughter, Dori Bray (Daniel), Rome; two sons, Artie Adler (Brooke), Jackson, Tenn., and David Adler (Kay), Millbrae, Calif.; seven grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, from 5 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
