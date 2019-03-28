Mrs. Natalie Dillingham, 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 1959, to Ralph V. Chambers and Gloria Campbell Chambers.
Natalie loved the Lord, her family, and her children dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Surviving are her husband, Bill Dillingham; children, Bethany Dillingham, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Caleb Dillingham, of Lewisville, North Carolina; father, Ralph V. Chambers, of Rome, Georgia; sister, Sherry Lanier (Steve), of Brandon, Mississippi; and brother, Ed Chambers, of Abilene, Texas.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Mr. Steve Lanier officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, N.C., 27107, or Salem Pregnancy Care Center, 1342 Westgate Center Drive, Winston-Salem, N.C., 27103, or Samaritan Ministries, 414E NW Blvd., Winston-Salem, N.C., 27105.
