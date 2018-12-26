Nannette "Nan" Manning Brewster, age 90, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Philip H. Brewster; children, Kit Brewster Boney (Roy), of Laurel, Miss.; David Brewster, of Austell, Ga.; Larry Brewster (Glenda), of Nashville, Tenn.; and Martha Brewster Carmack (Sellers), of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandchildren, Katie Cunningham Hardy, of Auburn, Ala.; Sara Cunningham Smith, of McDavid, Fla.; Lauren Brewster Beck, of Gig Harbor, W. Va.; Caroline Brewster, of Asheville, N.C.; Becca Brewster, of Savannah, Ga.; Brittany Carmack Nelson, of Hoschton, Ga.; Caitlyn Carmack, of Atlanta, Ga.; and Abby Carmack, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Dan Manning, of Richfield, Utah; Martha Smith (Tom), of Salt Lake City, Utah; Richard Manning (Max), of San Diego, California; Merry Senchak (Dennis), of Munster, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Miles Brewster Cunningham, of Atmore, Alabama, and parents, Dan Wedge Manning and Rosalynd Manning.
Nan was born on March 23, 1928, in Delta, Utah, to Dan and Rosalynd Manning. She graduated from University of Utah LDS Nursing School. She married Phil Brewster on January 19, 1951, and they have lived in Rome, Ga., since 1971.
Nan has been an active member of the community, serving as a volunteer for Hospitality House, the Soup Kitchen, Good Neighbor Ministries (as a board member and volunteer), Citizens Panel Review, and the Sara Hightower Library. She served as a board member for Rome City Schools and Murphy Harpst Home and taught kindergarten at the First Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church. Nan was a member of a PEO group and active member of Rome First United Methodist Church since 1971. Nan was an avid quilter and made over 100 quilts that she gave to friends and family.
A memorial service is scheduled at the First United Methodist Church on Friday, December 28, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Neighbor Ministries, Hospitality House, or Murphy Harpst Home.