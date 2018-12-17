Nancy Marchant Sanders Starr died at home December 15, 2018.
She was born May 22, 1924, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the only daughter of Rosa Few Zimmerman Reid and Samuel Thomas Reid. She spent her youth in Miami, where she assumed the name of her stepfather, Marshall Frazier Sanders.
Mrs. Starr attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia, Barnard College of Columbia University in New York, and received her degree in Political Science from the University of Miami.
She was married to Dr. Harlan McKinney Starr Jr. on April 2, 1948. They were married for 65 years.
She was a communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she has taught Sunday school, co-chaired Bible school, sponsored Episcopal Young Churchman, organized and was president of the Women of The Church, served on the Vestry as a Junior Warden, volunteered for the soup kitchen, and served on the Alter Guild for 20 years.
Mrs. Starr was a member and past president of The Junior Service League of Rome and received the Sustaining Award from the service league. She was a member and past president of the Board of the Open Door Home and served on the Juvenile Court Advisory Board. She was appointed by Congressman Larry McDonald to the selections committee for the Service Academies. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, was chosen Volunteer of the Year, and later served on the Advisory Board. As a member of the Garden Study Club, she co-chaired (with Mrs. Willingham Smith) the club's first Tour of Homes in Rome. She was asked to organize the Mother's Club of Thornwood School, serving as the first chairman. She is a sustaining member of The Junior League of Miami.
Mrs. Starr was an active and devoted member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the state of Georgia. She was chairman of the Rome Town Committee and served on the Board of Governors of the Society. She was state bylaws chairman, state parliamentarian, co-chairman of the Friends of the Andrew Low House, member of the Board of the Andrew Low House and of the Furnishing Committee. She served as Area Vice President for six years. She was elected to the Role of Honor of the National Society in 2001.
She is survived by her children, Marchant Starr Reutlinger (Barton), of Louisville, Kentucky, Virginia Starr Gunther (Steve), of Rome, Georgia, and Harlan M. Starr III, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; grandchildren, Fox Reutlinger Ritchay, Whitney Marchant Reutlinger, Nancy Starr Gunther, John Harrison Gunther, and Mary Marchant Starr; great grandchildren, Barton, Virginia, and Charlotte Ritchay, Isabelle and Savannah Reutlinger.
There will be a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to one of the following:
Claws for Paws, 175 Shoals Ferry Road, Rome, Ga., 30161;
Heyman Hospice at Floyd, 420 East Second Street, Rome, Ga., 30161;
The National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of Georgia, Andrew Low House, 329 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Ga., 31401.
