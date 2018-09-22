Nancy Elliott Lee, 70, of Rome, GA, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2018. Survivors include her son and son-in-law, Robert Elliott "Rob" Thielemann and Patrick Mark Garver, of Atlanta, GA; brother and partner, A.J. "Jim" Elliott and Phyllis Hale Marshburn, of Atlanta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, George R. "Trey" Lee III and Amy McGraw Lee, of Nashville; son and daughter-in-law, Brents Hayden Lee and Kendall Jordan Lee, of Charleston, SC; daughter and partner, Barbara Anita Scurry Lee and Kevin Sloan, of Nashville; six grandchildren, Melinda Lenore "Mindy" Garver, of Atlanta, GA, Joshua Evan "Josh" Garver, of Plymouth, MI, Gardner Gray Lee and Camden McBride Lee, of Nashville, Annabelle Harris Lee and George Hayden Lee, of Charleston, SC; one great grandchild, Chaslyn Garver, of Atlanta, GA; "sisters," Maureen Justice, of Port Wentworth, GA, Edie Purdie, of Atlanta, GA, and Meg Alexander, of San Antonio, Tx, as well as many other friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lost-n-Found Youth at lnfy.org. The memorial service is at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, September, 29, at 2:00 p.m.