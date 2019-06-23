Ms. Myrna Jean Borneman, age 74, of Rome, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Borneman was born September 18, 1944 in Flint, Michigan to the late Harold Paul and Lilla M. Coulter Borneman.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Arthur C. Loveland and a sister, Vades J. Borneman Belew.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Kenneth Brown; her grandchildren Kenneth Cory Brown and Matthew Aaron Brown and one great-grandchild, Oliver D. Kellett. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Ms. Borneman was a life-long registered nurse working at Hurley Hospital in Flint, Michigan, Memorial- Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, Shell Oil Company in Pasadena, Texas, Women's Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada and Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in Rome, Georgia. She loved to cook and to travel.
Ms. Borneman will be cremated as were her wishes and will be buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lapeer, Michigan with her parents and siblings. A memorial service and luncheon in her honor will be held in Fall 2019.
