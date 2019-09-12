Sharon Mease Murdock, age 68, of Centre, Alabama, passed away on, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her residence. Sharon was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on July 28, 1951, the oldest daughter of, Patty Jennings Mease and the late Vaughn George Mease, Sr. Sharon graduated class of 1969 from Enka High School, then from Genevieve's Secretarial College in 1970. Sharon was a Godly woman who never met a stranger and you could always find her outside working with her flowers or simply enjoying nature. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Sharon is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack Edward Murdock, of Centre, AL; daughter, Cason Murdock Beck, and her husband, Chris Beck, of Cedar Bluff, AL; stepson, Shayne R. Murdock, and his wife, Kimberly Murdock, of Tallapoosa, GA; stepdaughter, Candy Murdock Holland, and her husband, Billy, of Roanoke, AL; mother, Patty Jennings Mease, of Candler, NC; sister, Dawn Mease Blankenship, and her husband, James Blankenship, of Statham, GA; brother, Vaughn George Mease, Jr., of Shelby, NC; grandchildren, Brody Beck, Barrett Beck, Bristol Beck, Jordan Murdock Kierbrow, Kayla Williams, Kamryn Cox, Darby Murdock, Stevie Murdock, Jaxson Murdock, Autumn Holland, Kristen Holland and Billy Holland Jr.; nieces, Wendy Setzer and her husband John Setzer, Tiffany Smith and her husband Kirk Smith; nephew, Vaughn George Mease, III and his wife Kelsie; great-nieces, Riley Setzer, Lyla Setzer, Ellie Smith, and Georgia Smith. Along with several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE, Rome, GA, 30161. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church in Candler, NC. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12 P.M. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Mease Murdock.