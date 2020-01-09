Nina Murdock

Nina Ann Burns Murdock, age 84, of Rome passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church, with Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street Rome GA. 30161 Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

