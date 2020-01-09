Nina Ann Burns Murdock, age 84, of Rome passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church, with Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street Rome GA. 30161 Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Nina Murdock, please visit Tribute Store.