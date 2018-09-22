Mrs. Mary Lou Baucom Williamson, age 90, of Lindale, passed away Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Williamson was born in Lindale, GA on March 14, 1928, daughter of the late Alex Baucom and the late Cora McElheny Baucom. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Grady Lee Stratton, and by 2 sisters, Inez Lumpkin and Bobbie Frances Landry. Mrs. Williamson was a graduate of Rome Girls High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the State of Georgia at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church and prior to ill health, was active in various ministries of the church. Survivors include her husband, Carl Norman Williamson, to whom she was married on March 14, 1948; a daughter, Carllene Williamson Stratton (Grady), Greenville, SC; 2 grandchildren, Kristen Rogers (Patrick), Easley, SC, and Peter Alec Stratton, Travelers Rest, SC; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Lindale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Caywood and the Rev. Francisco Artley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Lindale United Methodist Church on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Hugh Ware, Alec Stratton, Jerry Edwards, Randy Quick, Charles McElwee, and Earl Robinson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.