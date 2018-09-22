Mrs. Grace Maxine Wimpee Voils, age 88, of Silver Creek, passed away Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Voils was born in Floyd County on December 30, 1929, daughter of the late Elijah "Lige" Wimpee and the late Louise Edwards Wimpee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Elvies "Partner" Voils, in 2005. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Voils was employed with Greenwood's Lindale Manufacturing Co., following over 20 years at the Lindale Mill. She was a member of Silver Creek United Methodist Church. Survivors include 3 daughters, Burma Voils Rampley, Elwanda Voils Perry, and Teresa Voils Green (William), all of Silver Creek; 2 sons, Eugene Voils and James Voils (Starr), both of Silver Creek; a brother, Charles Wimpee, Rome; 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Diggs and Brother Matt Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until the service hour. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.