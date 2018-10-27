Mr. T.W. Jacks, age 90, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Friday, October 26, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Jacks was born in Gordon County, Ga. on December 18, 1927, the son of the late James Thomas Jacks and Bessie Lee Cochran Jacks of Plainville, Ga. Mr. Jacks was preceded in death by his brother Darnell Jacks, Rome, Ga. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County for the greater part of his life. Mr. Jacks was a homebound member of North Broad Baptist Church and a former deacon at Friendship Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and served him faithfully, a legacy that his family cherishes.
Mr. Jacks was self-employed for a number of years as a private contractor. After his retirement he began working with the City of Rome Transit Department and permanently retired at the age of 81 after 26 years of employment.
Mr. Jacks is survived by his wife of 71 years, Myrtle Josephine Braswell Jacks to whom he was married on June 3, 1947. Daughters and sons-in-laws, Gail Couch (Edward) Rome, GA and Bivian Carter (Michael) Brunswick, Ga.; three grandchildren, Laura Self (Jason) Rome, Ga, Courtney Bridges (Jarrett) St. Simons Island, Ga., and Whitney Herndon (David) Brunswick, Ga.; five great-grandchildren, Lovett Self, Rome, Ga., Finley and Breaker Bridges, St. Simons Island, Ga. and Elijah, Samuel, and Emily Herndon, Brunswick, Ga. A host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
