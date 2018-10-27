Mr. David Wayne Stansell, age 74, of Rome passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Coosa Valley Praise and Worship Center, 9 General Ave., Rome, GA 30165, with Rev. Steve Kelley officiating.
The family will receive from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service, at Coosa Valley Praise and worship Center.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.