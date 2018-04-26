Mrs. Moselle Mellon, age 95, of Rome, passed away April 10, 2018 in a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Mellon was born August 8, 1922 in Cedartown to the late Charles and Molly Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Mellon Jr. in 2006; they had been married 64 years at the time of his death. Mrs. Mellon was also preceded in by four brothers, Lawrence Newman, Mancel Newman, Julian Newman, and Maurice Newman. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and affiliated with Victory Baptist Church in Demorest, Georgia. Mrs. Mellon was a graduate of Hiram High School who had a long career in the retail business at Sears in Rome, and later as a buyer, and at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta.
Survivors include her son, John W. Mellon III, and his wife, Candace; her grandson, Bryan Mellon, and his wife, April, and their two daughters, Madison and Hayley, Seattle, Washington; her granddaughter, Alyson Mellon, of Cumming, Ga.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel.