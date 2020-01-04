Ted Meadows Moseley, age 82, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on the evening of December 29, 2019 in Rome, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Chapel at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia with Dr. Jody Ray officiating. Ted was born on January 20, 1937 in Locust Grove, Georgia to Laura Jenks Moseley, and he grew up in Grant Park in Atlanta, Georgia with his mother and brothers, Dick and Mose. Ted attended Roosevelt High School, where he starred on the football field as a quarterback and on the track as a miler. He then attended Clemson University, where he played for Frank Howard, and South Georgia Junior College, where he played for Bobby Bowden. After serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, he went to work for Delta Airlines, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Jane Stegall Moseley. They married on January 22, 1966 in Rome, Georgia and had two children, Stephen Blair Moseley and Elizabeth Moseley Bowling. Ted spent his career as a small-business owner, and his hobbies were sports, music, and family. He was a constant on the ballfield, coaching and encouraging his children in all their sporting endeavors. Ted's wife and children were the loves of his life. Of all his accomplishments in life, his greatest and most proud were being a husband and father. Survivors include his wife, Jane Stegall Moseley; son, Stephen (Kimberly) Moseley; daughter, Elizabeth (Jim) Bowling; and four grandchildren, James and Emily Jane Bowling and Blair and Murphy Grace Moseley. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ted Moseley's memory to The Salvation Army or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service and then at the Bowling home at 2622 Lulworth Lane, Marietta, Georgia beginning at 2:30 p.m. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
