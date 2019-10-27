Mrs. Martha Ann Morris, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Wells officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 3pm until the service time. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. A complete obituary will be placed in Friday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.