Mr. Morris "Tookie" Lee, age 99, of Rome passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Lee was born on May 3, 1919, to the late William S. Lee and Ella Baker Lee. Mr. Lee played for the Detroit Tigers minor league team. He was in World War II in the Army. Mr. Lee was in the military police, as well a guard for the Unknown Soldier and the White House and a medic in Guam. He worked for Eastern Airlines for 28 years. Mr. Lee was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. When Mr. Lee retired, he became a traveler and loved it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Novella Warnock Lee, and two brothers, Gordon F. Lee and Horace J. Lee.
Survivors include a nephew, Jerry Lee (Dot), and niece, Candy Lee Davis (John).
Funeral services will held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Bruce and Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Duane Metcalf, Beau Warnock, Jeremy Lee, Jason Lee, Chad Scoggins, and Richie Scoggins.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.