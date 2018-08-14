Mrs. Mona Sue Shirley Little, age 78, of Rome, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Little was born December 28, 1939, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late James Melvin Shirley, and Alene Gertie Grogan Shirley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Little, and a son Buster Adams.
Survivors include her children, Gertie Sue Bradley, Jackie Adams, Ronald Adams, C.W. Adams, Lee Little, and Jeff Little, a brother, Donald Shirley, 10 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Doyle Kelly and the Rev. Buddy Floyd, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.