On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Annie Mae Mitchell-Watkins, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, transitioned to be with the Lord. She was born on September 13, 1921 in Gaylesville, Alabama to the late Dave Wheeler and the late Minnie Huggs-Wheeler. She is preceded in death by her first husband, James Thomas Mitchell. and her second husband, Jacob Benjamin Watkins; two step mothers, Molly Price-Wheeler and Kate Fain-Wheeler; two brothers and five sisters. Annie Mae was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Lindale, GA for many years before moving to serve at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member for nearly 25 years. She served as a deaconess and was a member of the Callie Martin Sunday School Class, the Mother's Board, and president of the Ledbetter Circle Mission Group. Annie Mae was a kind and gentle soul and made it her business to take care of others. She had an easy smile, contagious laughter, and will be remembered for her selfless spirit. She was a nurturer, intent on putting her needs last to ensure others had what they needed. Annie Mae was indeed a woman of great character, who impacted and captured the hearts of everyone she encountered. She enjoyed canning vegetables, decorating, gardening, site-seeing, baking, entertaining, and raising babies (both real babies and baby chicks). She is survived by six biological children: Kate Watkins, Jayne Wilburn, Stephen Mitchell, Clara Mae (Eddie) Gilliams, William (Linda) Mitchell, & Lisa Mitchell; 2 godsons: Ron (Shaunille) DuBose and Harry L. Glanton; a sister, Mattie Mae Terhune; extended family: Paul (Joan) Brock and family; Lisa (Ralph) Howse and family; Crawford (Janet) Brock and family, Jenny (Ed) Byrd and family; Ken (Laura) Davis and family, Jerry (Julie) McCormick and family; Frank (Becky) Stegall and family; Marsha (Wayne) Agan; & Charlotte Coker; Hugh (Evon) Anthony and family; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends. Annie Mae remained faithful until the very end. She exemplified the true essence of God's love and her love will live on: in us, through us, and for us. Services will be Saturday, February 01, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Dr SE, Rome, Georgia 30161. She will lie in-state from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave NE, Rome, Georgia 30161. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of arrangments..
Mitchell-Watkins, Annie
To plant a tree in memory of Annie Mitchell-Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.