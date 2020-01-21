Mrs. Jeanne Whitehead Mitchell, age 73 of Rome passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 in an Atlanta hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, from 5 until 7 p.m. Interment will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Oaknoll Memoiral Gardens, with Rev. Mikel Garrett, officiating. A celebration of Mrs. Mitchell's life will be held following the interment at Dykes Creek Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, with Rev. Mikel Garrett, officiating. A complete obit will follow in Thursday's edition of the Rome News.
Mitchell, Jeanne
