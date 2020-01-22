Mrs. Jeanne Lamar Whitehead Mitchell, 73, died January 19, 2020, at Emory hospital following a sudden brain bleed. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Floyd County on December 22, 1946, daughter of the late Raleigh Lamar and Margaret Hardin Whitehead. Jeanne graduated from West Rome High School in 1964. Jeanne enjoyed traveling the country, but she loved to tell people about the fact that she had lived within the same 3 blocks since the age of 9 years old. Jeanne worked for several years for the telephone company as an operator before retiring in 1980 following the birth of her son, Chip. Jeanne was a homemaker following her retirement and regularly served as a room mother. She was involved in the PTO and Band Boosters throughout her son's education. More recently she has enjoyed the role of Nana to her three grandsons whom she kept every Friday night and they enjoyed their ritual of eating at the Krystal and going to the Dollar Tree. Jeanne was a long time member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where she served as a Preschool Sunday School teacher and Sanctuary Choir Member. More recently she has been a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. She also served as the Vice President of the Bettye Reed Scholarship Foundation Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Mitchell, parents, and brother Raleigh "Tappy" Whitehead. Surviving are her son Roger L. "Chip" Mitchell and his wife, Anne Marie, three grandsons: Raleigh, Samuel and Luke Mitchell, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Interment will be held at noon Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held following interment at 2:00 P.M. at Dykes Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Borders, Dale Boyd, Matt Campbell, Jacob Mitchell, Roger Mitchell, Welton Pruitt, Jerico Vasquez, Tony Vescovi, Brian Woodman, and Caleb Woodman. Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home or donations can be made in memory to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Dykes Creek Baptist Church in Rome, GA. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Mitchell. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
