Mrs. Mirtica "Tica" Ramirez Berry, age 98, of Idaho Falls, Ida., formerly of Rome, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence.
Mirtica "Tica" Ramirez was born in New Orleans, La., on June 27, 1921, of German-French and Cuban-Spanish decent to Albert J. and Mirtise Giffers Ramirez. Though born in the United States, Tica was very Cuban and known for her unique accent and distinct personality, which was lively, energized and very, very strong.
Though thought to be fearless because she put the fear into so many, Tica had a tender and vulnerable side. She was known to give to those in hard times or watch over the lonely downtrodden. Never one for wanting to be alone, she would instantaneously invite a small group over and even throw packed cocktail parties like it was an easy walk in the park. She could roast a killer turkey, spice up chili like no other, and of course, cook "Tica Bread", which would have us all begging for more.
Tica and her husband, Tom, met during World War II in Puerto Rico while Tom was serving as a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy. They married on March 31, 1945, and later moved to Columbia, S.C. In 1948, an opportunity arose at Celanese allowing the couple to move to Rome, Ga. From then on, Tica was a Rome, Ga., phenomenon.
Tica was an avid swimmer. At Blue Ridge Lake, she would not boat from one "Rome Dock" to the other. Instead, she would swim for a visit. For countless summers, after attaining her Red Cross Life Savers Certificates, she taught many children to swim. Her years of volunteering for American Cancer Society were always a great source of pride for her.
She and her husband also enjoyed working with Berry College and valued their close relationship with Dr. and Mrs. John Bertrand and others at the school.
Her patient and loving husband of 49 years preceded her in death in 1994. She is survived by her dear friend, Max K. Lee; her children, Thomas "Tommy" Berry VI, Albert Edward Berry (Darlene), and Martha "Marti" Berry Walstad (Joe); granddaughter, Elizabeth Berry Babb (Jeremy); two great grandchildren.
Details for a memorial service at Berry College Chapel will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the renovation of Barnwell Chapel at Berry College, c/o Scott Breithaupt, P.O. Box 490069, Mt. Berry, GA 30149-0069.
