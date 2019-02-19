Mrs. Minnie Williams Knox, age 97, of 607A Hardy Avenue, Rome, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center. She was born on May 30, 1921, to the late Hattie and Lonnie Williams in Cobb County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, five sisters, and a son, John David Patterson. She was a faithful member of Thankful Baptist Church, a member of the Pastor's Aide Club, and President of the Alice Collier Mission. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter, Barbara Jean Anderson; one grandson, James David (Alia) Patterson; one great grandson; special nieces, Frances (James) Baker and Mattie (Samuel) Miller; daughter-in-law, Virginia Patterson; a special son-in-law, Cleophus Anderson; a host of other nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A home-going celebration will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Thankful Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive, Rome, Georgia, 30161, with Pastor Bernard Young officiating. She will lie in state at the funeral home after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Her remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Knox at wrightmemorialmortuary.com. Wright Memorial Mortuary, 814 South Broad Street, Rome, Georgia, 30161, has charge of the arrangements.