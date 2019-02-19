Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain and a few thunderstorms this evening, followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and a few thunderstorms this evening, followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.