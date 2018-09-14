Mrs. Minnie Lee Harris, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Harris was born in Dekalb County, Alabama, on August 9, 1929, daughter of the late Elbert Lee Pack and the late Emaline Peppers Pack. She was also preceded in death by her husband, R. P. Harris, in August of 1998, by a son, Kenneth Ray Harris, and by a brother, Pascal Leon "Bud" Pack. Mrs. Harris was a homemaker and was a member of Lathanville Baptist Church. She loved going to yard sales and piecing together quilts. Mrs. Harris spent most of her life on a farm, where she loved gardening both vegetables and flowers. She loved canning the fruits of her harvest and sharing them with those she loved.
Survivors include a son, Carey Harris (Karen), Rome; two granddaughters, Sheronna Peacock and Misti Harris; a great grandson, Derek Peacock; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. (Central Time) at Dekalb Memorial Gardens in Geraldine, Alabama. The Rev. Wayne Tarvin will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. (Eastern Time).
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.