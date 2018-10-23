Mrs. Mina L. Millsaps, age 88, of Rome, Ga., passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 21, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Millsaps was born in Dunlap, Tenn., on November 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Estelle J. and Elvira Johnson Pickett. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County for the greater part of her life. Mrs. Millsaps was instrumental in starting New Morning Daycare in East Rome and was director for many years. She was an active member of North Broad Baptist Church, working in the nursery and volunteering for Vacation Bible School countless times. Mrs. Millsaps also volunteered at several local charity service agencies, including Good Neighbor Ministries and preparing meals for the men's shelter. Her true love was ministering to the children of this community.
She was married on July 1, 1950, to Henry Lamar Millsap Sr., who preceded her in death on September 3, 2013. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, E.J. Pickett and Gerald Pickett, and a sister, Elsie Smith.
Mrs. Millsaps is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Kenneth Miller, of New York, N.Y.; a son and daughter-in-law, Henry Lamar "Hank" Millsaps Jr. and his wife, Vickie, of Cohutta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Henry Seth Millsaps and his wife, Lisa, Jordan Ellis Henry Millsaps, and Andrew Carnegie Miller; one brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Louise Pickett of Dunlap. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends along with special friend and caregiver, Lisa Williams, also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Millsaps will be held on Thursday afternoon, October 25, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the North Broad Baptist Church with Pastor Micah Pritchett and Kristen Pope officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Hill Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Millsaps will rest at North Broad Baptist Church on Thursday, where the family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 North Broad Street, Rome, Ga., 30161, or Good Neighbor Ministries Inc., 208 East Second Street, Rome, Ga., 30161.
