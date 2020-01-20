Otis Milner passed away January 17, 2020 after a long life of 90 years. He was born on May 10, 1929 in Rome, GA to the late C. Glenn Milner and Rubye McGaughey Milner. Otis enjoyed a fulfilling life. He was a 1946 graduate of Darlington and went on to earn degrees from Davidson College (1950) and Emory University (1951). He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was active in his life as a Christian by being a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he joyfully sang in the choir. He also loved fishing many of the North Georgia streams and spending time in nature. He and his late brother, Doug Milner, ran a cattle business in the area for many years before retiring in the 1980's. Mr. Milner leaves behind many to mourn: Brother, Jim (Late, Anne) Milner, of Charlotte, N.C.; Sister in Law, Mable Milner, of Rome, GA; Niece, Brooke Cornwell; Nephews, Brad Milner, Cliff Milner, Frank Milner, Andy Milner and Clay Milner; and several grand/great nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Clint Payne, of Lindale, GA. The family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. In leu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Otis Milner. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
