Marilyn Hearn Miller, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away at noon on Monday, Sept. 1, at the Assured Hospice Care Center in Cartersville, GA. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and infant children, David Andrew and Julietta Marie. She is survived by David, her husband of 57 years; son, John, (Jennifer), of Bethlehem, Georgia; son, Michael, of Rome; sister, Nancy Hearn; brother, Steve (Ginger); and brother, Jim (Jean). Marilyn had seven grandchildren whom she adored: Ryan Miller (Jordyn), Callie Swafford, Spenser (Jennifer) Swafford, Alex Arnold, Bailey Arnold, Christopher Miller, and Braden Miller. She had 3 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Second Avenue Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia on Sept. 17 at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her mission work, the family is requesting donations be forwarded to Inca Link International, P.O. Box 1321, Boone, NC 28607 with the memo Costa Rica's Ministry. Website: incalink.donorstools.com