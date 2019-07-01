Mrs. Mildred Louise Highfield Kelley, age 88, of Cartersville, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Kelley was born in Bartow County, Georgia, on January 24, 1931, daughter of the late Turner Lee Highfield and the late Mattie Myrtle Freeman Highfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Kelley.
Mrs. Kelley was a member of the East Rome Church of God and worked for Morrison's Cafeteria for a number of years.
Survivors include four daughters, June Temple, Calhoun, Kathy Laney (Robert), Ellijay, Cindy Wilkes (Terry), Cartersville, and Lisa Owensby, Cartersville; three sons, Carey W. Kelley (Xeomei), China, Darryl Kelley, Alabama, and Steven Kelley (Tammy), Winder; two sisters, Marie Evans, Rome, and Martha Ragland, Cave Spring; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Mr. Tracy Forsyth officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.