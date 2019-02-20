Mrs. Mildred Inez Wheat, age 92, of Rome, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019. Mrs. Wheat was born in Okeechobee County, Fla., on April 24, 1926, a daughter of the late Charles Tilman Martin Sr. and Radie Lou Burns Martin. She was raised in Dalton, Ga., and moved to Rome in the 1949. For a number of years, Mrs. Wheat was associated with Belk's Department Store of Rome, where she was a master seamstress. She loved being with family, sewing, and flowers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wheat was preceded in death on December 29, 2008, by her husband, Colbert Wheat, whom she married on July 25, 1942. Also preceding her in death were three sisters, one brother ,and two great granddaughters. Mrs. Wheat is survived by one daughter, Shirley Wheat Wallace; five sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Wheat, Larry and Dottie Wheat, Donnie and Rita Wheat, Jerry and Carolyn Wheat, and Ray and Sharon Wheat. Fifteen grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 21 great, great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Wheat will be held on Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Mikel Garrett, the Rev. Brad Prater, and Brother Billy Starks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mrs. Wheat's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. At other hours they will be at Mrs. Wheat's residence. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday by 1:30 p.m. and include Melvin Wheat, Chuck Wheat, Chip Wheat, Kevin Wheat, Shane Wheat, Chad Wheat, Johnny Ray Wheat, Matt Wheat, Eddie Coulter, and Billy Ray Coulter. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mildred Inez Wheat.