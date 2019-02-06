Mrs. Mildred Doris Rogers Brooks, age 96, of Lindale, passed away February 3, 2019.
Mrs. Brooks was born February 20, 1921, in Floyd County. She was a resident of the Spring Creek Community for many years. Mrs. Brooks was a member of Unity Baptist Church, and was retired from West Point Pepperell.
Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie W. Brooks, Feb. 1, 1984; daughter, Doris Hall; sisters, Jessie Mae Rogers and Louise Brooks; brothers, Hugh Rogers and Otis Rogers.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Mary Roberson, and great grandchildren, Dakota Howell, Crista Roberson, and Christopher "Buddy" Roberson. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.