Mrs. Mildred Adelia “Dee” Jackson Allen, age 71, of Little Sand Mountain Community, Armuchee, Georgia, passed away Monday evening, May 14, 2018, in a Chattanooga, Tenn. hospital. Born on April 5, 1947 in Trion, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Farise Adelia McWhorter Jackson and William Morgan “Jack” Jackson; also preceded in death by brother, Bobby Morgan Jackson, and husband of 37 years, Middleton Miles Allen III in July, 2011. Dee was of the Baptist faith and attended Little Sand Mountain Baptist Church, was a 1965 graduate of Chattooga County High School, and was retired manager of Floyd Medical Center Outpatient Rehab Center. She loved to ride horses and quilt and was a member of Quilt of Valor and Dorcas Circle of Little Sand Mountain.
Surviving are son, Andy, and Whitney Allen, of Summerville; stepson, Middleton Miles Allen IV, of Lyerly; grandchildren, Karsyn and Jackson Allen, Jacob and Josh Allen; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. from the Little Sand Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Miles Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery. Active pallbearers are Ricki Jones, Tim Conway, Greg Smith, Mike Owens, Tim Mathis, and Don Murdock. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 9 p.m. at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home.
