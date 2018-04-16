Mr. Michael Todd Chafin Sr., age 54, of Rome, Ga., passed away April 13, 2018. He was born April 21, 1963 in Aragon, Ga. to the late Charles and Mildred White Chafin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Michael was saved two weeks ago and joined the family of believers at Victory Baptist Church in Rome, Ga. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy House Chafin, of Rome; sons, Michael Chafin, of Ala., Michael Todd Chafin Jr. and Austin Chafin, both of Rome; sister, Stephanie (Mickey) Dowdy, of Lindale, Ga.; brothers, Wayne (Debra) White, of Aragon, and Gary White, of Dallas; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Marc York, of Tallapoosa and Alice and Ray Underwood, of Rome, Ga.
An informal service was held, April 14, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. from Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa, Ga.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.