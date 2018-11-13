Michael R. Adamczak, age 71, formerly of Stevens Point, Wis., died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Hayward, Wis. Michael was born on May 1, 1947, in Stevens Point, the son of the late Peter and Selma (Eickendorf) Adamczak. He attended local schools, graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School. He entered the Army Reserves in March of 1967. His marriage to Arlene Glen took place on August 6, 1966, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Michael worked for Schuld Manufacturing, Schuld/Bushnell, Steel King, and retired from American Pipe Supports Inc. in Rome, Georgia. He was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Green Bay. He was an avid deer hunter, golfer, fisherman and football fan. Mike truly enjoyed giving a helping hand to friends and family. We will always cherish how he lovingly shared the details of his experiences. Survivors include his wife, Arlene Adamczak of Wrightstown; sons, Jeff, of Cornelius, N.C., Mark (Daryla Hook-Halverson), of Sun Prairie, Wis., Scott (Jessica) of Cornelius, N.C., and Ryan, of Lindale, Ga.; grandson, Zechariah, of Rome, Ga.; brothers, Alois (Eleanore), of Wauwatosa, Wis., and Donald, of Stevens Point; sisters; Janet Woyak, of Plover, Wis., and Carol (Michael) Hinrichs, of Amherst, Wis. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Delores, of Stevens Point, and brother-in-law, Lloyd Adamski, of Sussex, Wis. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Edmund, sister, Eileen, and sisters-in-law, Bernadine and Frances. A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael will be said at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 838 Fremont Street, Stevens Point. The Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Adamczak family. For online condolences, please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.