Mr. Michael Paul Farr, age 66, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, in a local hospital. Mr. Farr was born in Rome, Ga. on July 11, 1952, son of the late Paul Henry Farr and the late Marguerite Garrett Farr. Mr. Farr was a graduate of the Berry Academy, where he excelled in all sports, was the Valedictorian of his graduating class, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He became the first recipient of the Krannert Scholarship to Berry College, where he graduated. He later graduated from Emory University College of Theology and served as a Pastor in several United Methodist Churches over a period of 10 years. He later was a real estate agent for five years. Mr. Farr enrolled at the Floyd College (now Georgia Highlands) School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. He was employed by Floyd Medical Center for over 15 years and retired as an R.N. from Hayes State Prison. He was married to the former Carole Louise Perdue on May 11, 1974, and she preceded him in death on August 13, 2018. Mr. Farr will be remembered as a quiet, gentle, and humble individual who dearly loved caring for others. Survivors include a son, Jeremy Farr, of Rome, along with other relatives and friends. In keeping with his request, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, makes this announcement for the family.