Mr. Michael Kovach, 55, of Black's Bluff Road, Rome, died Monday evening at his residence.
Mr. Kovach was born Oct. 29, 1962, in Milford, Delaware, son of Mrs. Jewell Coleman Kovach and the late John Robert Kovach. Mr. Kovach was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was associated with the construction industry as an electrician.
Mr. Kovach was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Kovach, on August 29, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Ms. Amy Thacker, of Rome, and Mrs. Amanda (John) Money, of Gadsden; and three grandchildren, Kristen, Jimmy, and Nathan. His mother, Mrs. Jewell Howell, and his sister, Mrs. Michele Holder, both of Rome, a niece, Kristian Holder, and nephew, Tommy (Stephanie) Clark, also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Kovach will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon Wednesday until the service hour.