Michael John Foster, 51, born March 8, 1967, in Atlanta, Ga., to Rita and Ed Foster, passed away January 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Michael spent the majority of his childhood in Hickory, N.C., where his parents owned Bethlehem Marina on Lake Hickory. He was fortunate to be a part of group homes in Conover, N.C., and Lincolnton, N.C.
He is survived by sisters, Debra Boldon (Frank) and Mary Patton (Stephen); niece, Margaret Patton; nephews, Cole Conner (Stacey), Pat Patton (Christina), Jeff Boldon (Carla), David Boldon (Natasha) and their chidren, along with numerous cousins.
Michael was loved by many and a ray of sunshine to all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, in Oakwood Cemetery, Hickory, N.C., and will be conducted by his sister, Debra Boldon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to a charity of one's choice.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Michael John Foster.