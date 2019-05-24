Michael Carver, a loving father and husband, professional musician, and music educator, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019, at home in Rome, Georgia. He was 53 years old.
Michael Glenn Carver was born in Toule, France, on November 19, 1965, to Glenn and the late Audrey Corbin. He was the oldest of two children.
He spent his childhood in Spring City, Tennessee, where his love for music turned into a passion after joining his secondary school's band program.
Following high school, Mike continued his education at the University Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he pursued double degrees, a Bachelor of Music in trombone and a Bachelor of Science in music education. He later earned his Master of Music degree in trombone from Georgia State University.
In recent years, Mike has been a music appreciation, world music, and low brass instructor at Dalton State University and low brass instructor at Southern Adventist University. However, prior to that he taught as a middle and high school band director at schools across North Georgia and Tennessee.
In addition, he played bass trombone with the Chattanooga Symphony for over two decades, as well as bass trombone with the Rome Symphony Orchestra and countless recitals at Dalton State University, Lee University, and Shorter University. As a freelance musician, he notably performed throughout the southeast with the Nashville Symphony, Macon Symphony, Huntsville Symphony Orchestra, Mid-South Pro Bones at International Trombone Festival 2011, as well as a concert series with goth metal band Evanescence, The Moody Blues, Natalie Cole, and Miranda Lambert, among many others.
Mike established Edwards Southeast in 2017, where he helped fellow musicians find their true sound through the trombone. He was proud to share his knowledge and appreciation of the instrument with all generations of musicians.
Mike's talents went beyond music, as he also loved road and mountain biking. He took great joy in helping people find the right bike while he owned and operated Bob's Cycle Shop in Rome, Georgia, for a season of life. Furthermore, Mike enjoyed flying and held a private pilot's license.
In June of 1996, he married Donna and both of their lives were forever changed. On February 10, 2001, and March 26, 2003, respectively, they welcomed their two children, Lance and Sarah, who were the most important part of his life.
Michael was quick with a smile and a fun story to tell or an encouraging word. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Carver Corbin, and grandparents, Lyman and Sarah Corbin, Boone Carver, and Bertha Carver Lucas. He is survived by his father, Glenn; wife of 22 years, Donna (Hammond); son, Lance; daughter, Sarah Margaret; brother, Ethan, and his wife, Tonya; niece, Audra; nephew, Eron; and several cousins.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome, Georgia. Visitation will be at 3:00 p.m. and the service will start at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael Carver's name to the Model High Music Fund, c/o Model High School, 3252 Calhoun Highway, Rome, GA 30161. An annual scholarship for music students will be created in his honor.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.