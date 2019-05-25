Michael Carver, a loving father and husband, professional musician, and music educator passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019, at home in Rome, Georgia. He was 53 years old.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome, Georgia. Visitation will be at 3:00 p.m. and the service will start at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael Carver's name to the Model High Music Fund C/O Model High School 3252 Calhoun Highway, Rome, Ga 30161. An annual scholarship for music students will be created in his honor.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.