Mr. Melvin Lee Plunkett, age 91, of Subligna passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at Our Country Home Care Center in LaFayette, GA.
Mr. Plunkett was born March 6, 1927 in Subligna, GA to the late C.P. and Gracie Hix Plunkett. He was a retired carpenter and member of Subligna Baptist Church. He was a member of Floyd Springs Lodge #167.
Along with his parents Mr. Plunkett is preceded in death by his wife; Marie Fowler Plunkett, sisters; Myra Jenkins, Mildred Hawkins, Edna Coulter, and brothers; Neal Plunkett and Wayne Plunkett.
Survivors include his son; Ron (Lynn) Plunkett, daughter; Janice (Larry) Sparks, sister; Ina Scoggins, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Plunkett will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday- November 27 at Subligna Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Bishop, Rev. Larry Scoggins, and Rev. John Bagley officiating. Burial will follow at Subligna Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Richie Montgomery, Cory Montgomery, Cade Thacker, Wayne Askew, Ray Casey, Chris Cook, Beau Thacker, and Cale Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Our Country Home, Bob Roper, Eric Scoggins, Larry Hix, Grady Teems and the Subligna Baptist Church Senior Sunday School Class.
Mr. Plunkett will lie in state and the family will receive friends at Mason Funeral Home Monday from 6-8 and Tuesday from 2:00 until the service hour at Subligna Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Subligna Baptist Church Building Fund at 35 Subligna Baptist Church Road, Summerville, GA 30747.
To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Plunkett are by Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, GA